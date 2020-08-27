Enter to Win a Vinyl of the No Straight Roads OST!

An EDM and rock infused soundtrack to a literal battle of the bands could be yours!

We here at Nintendo World Report are partnering with No Straight Roads and Original Soundchat to give you the chance to win a copy of the game's soundtrack in vinyl or digital form!

First head to Twitter and make sure you're following Nintendo World Report (@Nintendo_NWR), No Straight Roads (@NoStraightRoads), and Original Soundchat (@soundchatost). After that, quote retweet this tweet telling us what your personal favorite video game soundtrack is:

🎼 GIVEAWAY 💿



We are partnering with #NoStraightRoads and Nintendo World Report to give you the chance to win a vinyl or digital version of the game's soundtrack!



TO ENTER:

- Follow @soundchatost, @NoStraightRoads, & @Nintendo_NWR

- Quote RT this, share your favorite game OST pic.twitter.com/lYK9am91RF — Original Soundchat (@soundchatost) August 27, 2020

Three lucky winners will be chosen at random to receive a copy of the No Straight Roads original soundtrack on vinyl, with three runners-up receiving a free digital code for the album. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 PM EDT on Thursday, September 3rd, with winners being decided shortly thereafter.

No Straight Roads, available now on Nintendo Switch, follows the adventures of Mayday and Zuke who form the indie rock band Bunk Bed Junction. When their home of Vinyl City is threatened by the evil EDM-based empire of NSR, it's up to them to rock out and take back the streets in this stylish music-based action adventure!