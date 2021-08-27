Episode 287: Lowing Mawns

And other leisurely activities.

Sometimes a game can be great one moment and terrible the next. Matt discusses his time with No More Heroes 3 and John keeps the trend going by looking back on his review of King's Bounty II. Neal follows up with some more positive thoughts on Spelunky 2 and Boyfriend Dungeon. Next, the summer of Skyward Sword continues with some in depth listener mail.

