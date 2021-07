Also Alex really did buy Star X

Happy Skyward Sword HD day! Alex joins Neal and John to quickly chat about the Switch (OLED Model) before moving on to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Neal recounts the leadup to the original Wii release and his time reviewing the game. The gang laments the shift in perception towards the game over time but ultimately just spends a while talking about how neat Zelda is.