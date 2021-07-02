Episode 279: Coarse Discourse on the Mario Golf Course

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that Mario Golf Super Rush is objectively perfect in every way.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Neal is out this week but he's assembled a elite team of people who don't like Mario Golf Super Rush very much. But before we get to that, Justin Berube and Matt Zawodniak chat about the new Smash DLC character and their weirdly good experience with Microsoft's Cloud. In the main event Justin and Matt break down why they've been disappointed with Mario's most recent trip to the golf course and John tries to rationalize why he likes it so much.

Connectivity has joined Twitter, so be sure to follow @ConnectivityNWR to be up to date on any announcements. We are wanting more listener participation, so feel free to ask questions, they may show up in the show!

Please send in some hard-hitting questions for the Connectivity gang to ponder over: the address is connectivity@nintendoworldreport.com