Episode 278: Skyward Sword is Priceless

Neal has clawed his way back to the world of the living.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
John talks about the bizarrely impactful LEGO Builder's Journey and Neal journeys back to the 90's for Legend of Mana's arrival on Switch. Metroid Game Club is in full swing and the fellas check in with their initial impressions of Metroid Zero Mission (officially NWR's favorite Metroid game). Then the fellas continue on to the incredibly full July release schedule before discussing how we probably aren't paying enough for video games.
Edited by Alex de Freitas