We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Connectivity

Episode 278: Skyward Sword is Priceless

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - June 25, 2021, 1:50 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Neal has clawed his way back to the world of the living.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

John talks about the bizarrely impactful LEGO Builder's Journey and Neal journeys back to the 90's for Legend of Mana's arrival on Switch. Metroid Game Club is in full swing and the fellas check in with their initial impressions of Metroid Zero Mission (officially NWR's favorite Metroid game). Then the fellas continue on to the incredibly full July release schedule before discussing how we probably aren't paying enough for video games.

Edited by Alex de Freitas

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement