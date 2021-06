Editor Alex de Freitas joins John to talk Nintendo's surprisingly good E3 showing.

Neal is out fighting a war he cannot possibly hope to win against an army with superior numbers. Meanwhile Alex and John get real hyped for Metroid Dread, Breath of the Wild 2, Advance Wars, and WarioWare. We also check in to see if Alex has bought a copy of Star X yet for his GBA collection.