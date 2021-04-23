Episode 269: The Star Fox Zero 5th Anniversary Spectacular

John and Neal ring in the Wii U classic's wooden anniversary with a podcast about its past, present, and future.

The year was 2016. After a delay, Star Fox Zero came out on the Wii U. Rumors of what would eventually become the Switch were swirling. Everyone wanted to know what was up with that new Zelda game. John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan were too busy enjoying the crap out of Star Fox Zero, though.

Join John and Neal as they recount the origins of the heavy GamePad-using title from its origins as a Miyamoto experiment to its life as a PlatinumGames-developed release. We relish in their experience with the game at E3 2015, and then talk about the 2016 review process. We even engage in some tinfoil-hat conspiracies about cut content and major changes. To close, we speculate as to if Star Fox Zero could come to Switch.

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.