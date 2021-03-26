Episode 265: Let's Catch Star Fox Adventures

After exploring an alt reality where Star Fox thrives, John and Neal talk about the history of Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima.

To celebrate the launch of Balan Wonderworld (I guess?), John and Neal try to give color to the history of Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima - the two Sonic the Hedgehog creators who are teaming up to make whatever the heck Balan is. But before we talk about Blinx the Timesweeper and Let's Catch and Rodea, we answer some listener mail about dreaming of a world where Star Fox Adventures was a smash hit. It might have changed the trajectory of Nintendo as we know it!

