Episode 259: Bravely Defaulting on the Atlus Line

The editor Alex whips Neal and John into shape as they talk Switch sales numbers, Zelda 35th, and more.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We welcome Alex de Freitas - who has been the man behind the scenes editing the show - in his NWR podcast debut. Alex tells John and Neal about his upcoming and ambitious history of Bravely Default feature (coming to a YouTube channel near you) and then the gang leans back and goes "wow" as they recap some Switch sales numbers. After Xenoblade digression, they switch gears to talk about their hopes and dreams for Zelda's 35th Anniversary.

00:03:07 - Alex's Bravely Default 2 Feature

00:23:26 - Switch Sales Numbers

00:42:01 - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the Atlus Line

00:57:31 - Zelda's 35th Anniversary

01:46:29 - Closing Thoughts



Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.