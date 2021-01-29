Episode 258: Bowser's Fury Preview While Furious At Balan

John and Neal talk about their time with Super Mario 3D World on Switch while also hitting Redout, Cyber Shadow, and that Balan Wonderworld demo.
It's time to get down and dirty with Super Mario 3D World on Switch. Both John and Neal have played some amount of Nintendo's upcoming release, including some time with Bowser's Fury. But before you can have dessert, you need to eat your veggies. Before the Mario talk, Neal drifts off into the land of Fantasian hype before being rudely awoken by the Balan Wonderworld demo. John talks about a Star Fox-like game in Redout: Space Assault before Neal recaps his time with Cyber Shadow. Then we talk Mario.
00:00:35 - Imamura and Q-Games
00:02:06 - Fantasian
00:05:28 - Balan Wonderworld Demo
00:21:40 - Redout Space Assault
00:36:10 - Cyber Shadow
00:45:26 - Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
01:10:17 - Closing thoughts
Edited by Alex de Freitas