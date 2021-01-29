Episode 258: Bowser's Fury Preview While Furious At Balan

John and Neal talk about their time with Super Mario 3D World on Switch while also hitting Redout, Cyber Shadow, and that Balan Wonderworld demo.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's time to get down and dirty with Super Mario 3D World on Switch. Both John and Neal have played some amount of Nintendo's upcoming release, including some time with Bowser's Fury. But before you can have dessert, you need to eat your veggies. Before the Mario talk, Neal drifts off into the land of Fantasian hype before being rudely awoken by the Balan Wonderworld demo. John talks about a Star Fox-like game in Redout: Space Assault before Neal recaps his time with Cyber Shadow. Then we talk Mario.

00:00:35 - Imamura and Q-Games

00:02:06 - Fantasian

00:05:28 - Balan Wonderworld Demo

00:21:40 - Redout Space Assault

00:36:10 - Cyber Shadow

00:45:26 - Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

01:10:17 - Closing thoughts



Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.