Episode 257: Thank You, Takaya Imamura

After his retirement from Nintendo, John and Neal celebrate the creator of Fox McCloud, Captain Falcon, and Tingle.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

John and Neal focused on just one thing this week (or tried to) and talked about the Nintendo career and influence of Takaya Imamura, who recently retired from Nintendo after 32 years of service. He's an artist who created the designs of the Star Fox team, various F-Zero characters, and the man, the myth, the legend Tingle. If you want to know, well, we got 45 minutes talking about this dude. Join us! And let us know if you want more like this.

00:01:09 - Takaya Imamura goes freelance

00:03:10 - The Shozou Kaga Litigation Saga

00:04:45 - Imamura's Legacy

00:06:39 - Start at Nintendo and F-Zero

00:09:45 - Star Fox and work on N64

00:13:44 - Nintendo restructuring development teams

00:21:37 - Majora's Mask and Zelda

00:31:55 - Imamura's Producer Roles (AKA the death of F-Zero and Star Fox)

00:37:53 - Steel Diver & Tank Troopers (and also Starlink)

00:39:55 - Discussing Imamura's potential future

00:42:05 - Closing thoughts

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.