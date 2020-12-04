Episode 251: The Return of the Staff

The ol' podcast gets dusted off as John and Neal talk Hyrule Warriors, silly system updates, Xbox Game Pass, and Star Wars.

Remember us? No? That's fine. There was an idea called the NWR Newscast, and then Connectivity. The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, see if they could become something more. See if they could work together when we needed them to to fight the battles we never could. Or it was just a way for more NWR staffers to podcast about a bunch of disparate topics.

For the first return episode, NWR Director John Rairdin and NWR Owner Neal Ronaghan team up to talk about what they've been playing and reviewing before diving into some critique of the latest Nintendo Switch system update. We round out the show by talking about Xbox Game Pass and how a lot of those good Switch indie games are showing up there, too. Finally (spoiler warning), the duo close out the show to talk The Mandalorian and how stoked they are by the first five episodes of the second season.

We'll be back next week probably barking about that NES Fire Emblem game and missing out on the new Zelda footage shown at The Game Awards since we record on Wednesdays.

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.