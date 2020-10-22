I Will Never Use That Word (In My Entire Life)

The boys are back to business with GoNNER 2, Among Us, and of course some SNES DKC2 goodness. Then we finish off the show with some good ol fashioned Listener Mail!

It's been a busy week of games for the boys, but none more exciting than GoNNER 2. It's hard to believe it's already here, in fact we had totally not even realized we were this close. But it's proving to be just as weird and just as addictive. Jerry's also found some time to sink into Donkey Kong Country 2 for the SNES and even some Among us!

