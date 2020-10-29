Radio Free Nintendo Episode 700 LIVE SHOW THIS SATURDAY

Join us Saturday, Nov 21 at 1 PM Eastern to celebrate 700 episodes of whatever the hell this is.

JOIN US THIS SATURDAY AT 1 PM EASTERN! The link to listen will be added closer to the show. The Discord where we will be chatting is here.

Here's how to read this in the timezone of your choice.

Okay, that's the Inverted Pyramid satisfied, so what are you doing?

Radio Free Nintendo is excited to hit our 700th episode, and we decided to share it with all of you. We'll be broadcasting live starting at 1 PM Eastern our recording of Radio Free Nintendo. We'll even take calls as our "Listern Mail" segment, so be sure to be in the Discord channel.

Schedule:

1:00 PM New Business

2:00 PM Jonathan Metts goes to Hades

2:30 PM Call-ins begin!

4:00 PM Sign-off

More things will happen than what's listed, but I'm not great at planning.

Why do this?

700 is special! It has multiple zeros and is the product of four consecutive prime numbers, and thus is special. So you'll be joining us.

I will? That seems awfully demanding. I hope you'll join us. It'll be fun. Jon Lindemann might even be there. He has been explicitly reminded.

Oh right, because he forgot that time. So this is the Telethon?

Decidedly not, but that's a function of my stultifying laziness, not because there isn't major need. There isn't really anything I need to tell you about the far-reaching the impacts of this last year have been on the world, but to that end I think it's better I let you decide how to help. Child's Play is a great charity, with a wonderful mission, and I encourage its support. However, this year has exposed needs across a spectrum of causes.

I do still want to reward charitable behavior. So, I'm asking you to make a donation to your charity of choice and then email the receipt to rfn(at)nintendoworldreport.com. We have prizes, including a Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. graciously donated by Brian, of Beat of the Month podcast.

We'll be giving it, and some other prizes away via drawings after the show concludes. Donation amounts do not affect entry.

However, if we get $500 worth of donation receipts we'll add a Stretch Goal. A Stretch Goal we'll decide on air during the show. And like any good crowd funding program there may even be more goals to unlock!

So this is a scam?

Possibly. You'll just have to join us and found out!