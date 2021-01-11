We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Bowser's Fury To Be Revealed Tomorrow In New Super Mario 3D World+ Trailer

by Donald Theriault - January 11, 2021, 10:27 pm EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

The mystery of Nintendo's first published game of 2021 will be answered.

Nintendo is preparing to blow out Bowser's Fury tomorrow.

A new trailer for the February 12 release will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. Eastern time / 6 a.m. Pacific / 1400 UTC. It promises that "Bowser's Fury will be unleashed".

We will update the post when the trailer is live.

Talkback

MorningsharkXander Morningstar, Associate Editor/Video Producer2 hours ago

Excited to see what this is. It's been teased so much. Hopefully it's something pretty substantial!

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement