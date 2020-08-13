We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Mario 3D World is Coming to Nintendo Switch With New Content

by John Rairdin - September 3, 2020, 9:35 am EDT
We're down to like, Star Fox Zero, Xenoblade X, and Devil's Third.

The Wii U's well received 3D Mario title, Super Mario 3D World is coming to Nintendo Switch with brand new content. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury appears to include a new world of some sort not seen in the original game. The trailer showed Mario in a dark rainy environment but beyond that we didn't get much for details. The game will also support online co-op for the first time in series history.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury is set to release on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.

Talkback

Adrock1 hour ago

Fine. I guess I’ll get this too.

Also, at first, I read the new content as “Bowser’s Furry” and thought that was a bold move for Nintendo.

Luigi Dude14 minutes ago

I'll have to buy this just for Bowser Fury.  Another set of challenging levels in 3D World is something I can't resist.

