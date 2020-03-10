UNCONFIRMED: E3 2020 To Be Cancelled Due To Covid-19

Pay no attention to the 2019 away team hammering nails into a coffin.

An announcement is rumored to be happening as soon as tomorrow morning regarding the cancellation of the 2020 E3 expo.

Devolver Digital, known for their elaborate videos airing around E3, made a public statement tonight suggesting the show would be cancelled:

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

This was along multiple media reports suggesting the cancellation of the show:

My day started with investigating some E3 stuff. Ended with multiple (and I mean MULTIPLE) sources coming my way.



E3 cancelation announcement scheduled for tmw AM. I don’t think it will hold the night. Many of us have been engaged by sources this evening.



Cancel your plans. — Mike Futter (@Futterish) March 11, 2020

Been hearing secondhand whispers tonight from several devs/pubs that E3 is cancelled, although I've also heard from a couple of people in positions to know that the ESA hasn't officially made a decision yet and is still consulting with pubs. Either way, it's only a matter of time https://t.co/Od0MDj3ZXv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

Should the cancellation be confirmed by the Electronic Software Association, it would follow the postponement of the Game Developer's Conference and the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin which was expected to feature a few gaming related announcements.