UNCONFIRMED: E3 2020 To Be Cancelled Due To Covid-19

by Donald Theriault - March 10, 2020, 6:38 pm PDT
Source: Twitter

Pay no attention to the 2019 away team hammering nails into a coffin.

An announcement is rumored to be happening as soon as tomorrow morning regarding the cancellation of the 2020 E3 expo.

Devolver Digital, known for their elaborate videos airing around E3, made a public statement tonight suggesting the show would be cancelled:

This was along multiple media reports suggesting the cancellation of the show:

Should the cancellation be confirmed by the Electronic Software Association, it would follow the postponement of the Game Developer's Conference and the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin which was expected to feature a few gaming related announcements.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer1 hour ago

I suppose everything has a silver lining.

broodwars1 hour ago

Good riddance. With the next-gen consoles looking increasingly likely to be delayed into 2021 for the same reason, no one had anything they could show this year anyway. All the major companies can just throw together their own online trailer reel if they had anything worthwhile.

This show was looking like a dumpster fire anyway with all the companies and prominent people who'd declined to participate, so it was better that it was just killed off. I would be very surprised if it made any real return next year in the same format.

Lemonade54 minutes ago

This is really sad. I love E3.
I guess we  will still get some kind of Direct and Xbox will still do some kind of show

