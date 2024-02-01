Pokemon Legends: ZA Revealed In Pokemon Presents, Launching 2025

Apparently we took Arceus and added... Sim City?

The next main Pokemon game appears to be waiting a full three years from its predecessor.

The "one more announcement" of the Pokemon Presents was a new Pokemon Legends title. Subtitled "ZA", the title will be developed by Game Freak and will launch simultaneously worldwide in 2025.

ZA will be focused on the Kalos region of Pokemon X and Y, as the trailer focuses heavily on a "Lumiose City Redevelopment Plan" (with Lumiose being the hub city of Kalos). Mega Evolution, introduced in this region, will be returning in some form.