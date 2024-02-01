We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Pokemon Legends: ZA Revealed In Pokemon Presents, Launching 2025

by Donald Theriault - February 27, 2024, 9:19 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Pokemon Company

Apparently we took Arceus and added... Sim City?

The next main Pokemon game appears to be waiting a full three years from its predecessor.

The "one more announcement" of the Pokemon Presents was a new Pokemon Legends title. Subtitled "ZA", the title will be developed by Game Freak and will launch simultaneously worldwide in 2025.

ZA will be focused on the Kalos region of Pokemon X and Y, as the trailer focuses heavily on a "Lumiose City Redevelopment Plan" (with Lumiose being the hub city of Kalos). Mega Evolution, introduced in this region, will be returning in some form.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement