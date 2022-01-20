Two Sets Of Powers Shown For Kirby And The Forgotten Sands

And you could suck up A NEW CAAAAAAAR!!!

Kirby and the Forgotten Sands will have a couple of sets of toys for the pink powerpuff to play with.

The main option shown in the Nintendo Direct is called "Mouthful Mode", when Kirby inhales an object so big they're unable to swallow it but still get the powers of the item. Items shown included a car (which allowed Kirby to drive around the environment) and a vending machine (whose products served as weapons).

Kirby's copy powers will also be retained and can be evolved at shops: evolving Cutter allows Kirby to fire multiple blades, while upgrading Fire created "volcano fire" with a larger impact area.