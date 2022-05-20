Feather the Crank!

Full of stylish combos to get your redemption meter swole.

This week it's all about winding back the clock! For some reason John started playing Dante's Inferno on his Xbox Series X. Meanwhile Neal has been winding things back in a much more physical sense on his crank equipped Playdate. Speaking of going back and time, the fellas have been reading Reggie's partially true book, Disrupting the Game. This leads to a look back at E3 2002 as we remember the now dead trade show. Boy 2002 was a great year for Nintendo at E3.